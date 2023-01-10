Tinubu Vows To End Insecurity If Elected

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has promised to end kidnapping and all forms of insecurity in Nigeria if elected in the upcoming February 25, 2023 election.

“There will be an end to killing and kidnapping,” Tinubu promised APC supporters on Monday at a rally in Yola, Adamawa State’s capital.

The 70-year-old presidential candidate also promised to create jobs for youths, provide adequate healthcare, and promote good education, among other “benefits of progress” if elected.

Tinubu attended the rally alongside APC heavyweights such as President Muhammadu Buhari and Aisha Ahmed, the party’s governorship candidate in Adamawa.

The APC presidential candidate said the party has “capable women” as well as men, while urging party supporters to vote for Binani.

“We will get you engaged properly, we will get you employed properly,” Tinubu told the party’s supporters at the rally.

“We will pay attention to your needs, with Binani working together with the President, Bola Tinubu insha Allah (by God’s grace), we will bring you the benefits of progress, education, good health, welfare, you will have good water to drink.

“There will be end to killing and kidnapping,” The presidential aspirant said.