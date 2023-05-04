Tinubu Vows To Be Fair To All

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-Elect stated on Thursday that Nigeria’s unity is non-negotiable, assuring all citizens that he will be fair to all.

Tinubu made the remarks when commissioning the Magistrates’ Court Complex in Port Harcourt, Rivers State’s capital, at the request of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The President-Elect who concluded his two-day official tour to the oil-rich South-South state said that Nigerians must tolerate one another.

Despite not belonging to the same political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) powerbroker and Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are promoting unity.

“I will fulfil the promise I made to the people of Rivers State and that is what I intend to do in all policy formations coming up,” Tinubu said.

“I promise Nigerians that the unity of this country is not negotiable. That is what Wike and I are promoting jointly. I promise I will be fair to all.”

Once he has been sworn-in, Tinubu promised to review the welfare of judges.

“The reform is on the way,” he said, addressing legal luminaries at the occasion and tasking them on the culture of maintenance. “I am here with the hope that you will collaborate with me. I promise you (of) my commitment to fulfill all political promises that I made.”

