Tinubu Visits President Buhari At Aso Rock

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu visited Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Aso Rock Villa.

Tinubu revealed after the meeting that he visited the president to thank him for checking on him in London after having knee surgery.

He said, “I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader.”