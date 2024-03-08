Tinubu Sets Up Implementation Committee On Oronsaye Report

In order to carry out the authorized recommendations of the Oronsaye report on the reorganization and simplification of government agencies, commissions, and parastatals, President Bola Tinubu has appointed an 11-member committee.

At the inauguration, the President was represented by Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation. Akume is a member of the committee, according to a statement made on Thursday in Abuja by Mr. Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information in the SGF office.

Additional members are Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Federation’s Civil Service, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Advisor to the President on Policy and Coordination, Lateef Fagbemi, Minister of Justice, and Atiku Bagudu, Budget and Economic Planning.

The rest include Dr Dasuki Arabi, Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform; Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar-Gumel, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate); and Ibrahim Olarenwaju, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives).

Also on the committee are; Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Principal Secretary to the President, and Richard P. Pheelangwa, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office. Tinubu explained that the implementation of the White Paper on the report would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some of the parastatals, agencies, and commissions.

He said that the exercise was meant to reduce cost of governance and streamline efficiency across the governance value chain.

Tinubu said the committee would review the current mandates of the affected parastatals, agencies and commissions to understand their existing functions, responsibilities and objectives. The committee would also “identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.

“Other guidelines are to define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government. Engage key stakeholders and gather inputs and feedbacks on the proposed revisions to the mandates, among others.”

Approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report is coming 12 years after the panel submitted its report and multiple attempts made at implementing its recommendations. The committee has 12 weeks within which to submit its report.