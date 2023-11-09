Tinubu Set to Attend Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the Saudi-Africa Summit on November 10 and 11, 2023. The summit aims to strengthen the partnership between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, attracting more foreign direct investment.

The event will facilitate discussions on joint actions, political coordination, and regional security concerns. Additionally, topics such as economic transformation, research, and local development of new energy solutions will be addressed to enhance cross-sectorial investment cooperation.

Accompanying President Tinubu on the trip are ministers and top-ranking officials, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Finance, among others. The delegation aims to foster stronger ties and explore opportunities for economic development and collaboration.

Upon the conclusion of the Saudi-Africa Summit, President Tinubu will return to Abuja.