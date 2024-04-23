Tinubu Set for Official Netherlands Visit Today

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands starting today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The announcement of President Tinubu’s visit to the Netherlands was made through a statement released on Monday via the official X account of the Presidency Nigeria. The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During his stay in the Netherlands, President Tinubu will hold discussions with Prime Minister Rutte and also have separate meetings with His Royal Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. Notably, Queen Máxima serves as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Additionally, President Tinubu will take part in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, which aims to foster collaboration and partnerships between heads of conglomerates and organizations from both countries. The focus will be on exploring opportunities, particularly in agriculture and water management, with an aim towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

The statement emphasized that discussions will also cover port management operations, leveraging the Netherlands’ world-renowned expertise in this area.

Following his visit to the Netherlands, President Tinubu is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for a two-day World Economic Forum, set to take place in Riyadh from April 28 to April 29, 2024.

At the forum, which emphasizes global collaboration, growth, and energy for development, President Tinubu, accompanied by ministers and senior officials, will engage with over 1,000 leaders from business and academia. This platform will be used to advance discussions aligning with his administration’s objectives for Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.