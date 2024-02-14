Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For CBN Board Members

In a letter to the Senate, President Bola Tinubu requested that five individuals nominated to the Central Bank of Nigeria board as directors be screened and confirmed.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read a letter with the President’s request at Tuesday’s session.

Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke, and Olayinka Aliyu are the CBN’s designated board directors.

In the letter, Tinubu claimed that his request complied with the CBN Act of 2007’s Section 6(1a) of Section 10(1)(2).

“In compliance with the provision of section 6(1a) of section 10(1)(2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Establishment Act 2007.

“I am pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointments of the under listed five persons as directors of the board of the CBN; Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Murtala Sagaley, Urom Eke and Olayinka Aliyu,” the letter read in part.

Last Friday, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, appeared before members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions to discuss inflation, foreign exchange and other issues affecting the Nigerian economy.

Tinubu also forwarded to the Senate on Tuesday, a request for confirmation of Hon Amidu Tadese from Osun State, as Commissioner of the National Population Commission.

Tinubu in the letter seeking the appointment confirmation, said it was done in accordance with the provisions of sections 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

He said, “Whilst hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”