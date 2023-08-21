Tinubu Redeploys 4 Ministers

President Bola Tinubu redeployed ex-Osun State Governor and minister-designate Adegboyega Oyetola from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy on Sunday.

Abubakar Momoh, another minister-designate, was also transferred from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development by the President.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth will be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon,” said presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale in a statement on Sunday.

According to the presidential spokesman, the adjustments are effective immediately.

Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior, while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed to the Ministry of Transportation, according to Ngelale.

The statement added, “Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment,”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this redeployment comes a few days after President Tinubu released the portfolios of the approved 45 ministers.