Tinubu Reappoints Kyari As GCEO Of NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has a new Board and Management team as of December 1st, according to President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

This was stated in an Abuja statement on Monday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor on Media and Publicity. According to him, this complies with Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 Section 59 (2).

The appointees are Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman, Malam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer, and Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer. Others are Mr Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director, Mr Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director, and Mr Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director.

The rest are Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director, Mr David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director, and Ms Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director. He said that the president also approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries.

They are Mr Okokon Ekanem Udo for the Federal Ministry of Finance and Amb. Gabriel Aduda for Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Tinubu urged the appointees to comply with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy.

“This will monetise all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” the statement said.