Tinubu Offers ₦50 million Compensation To Katsina Market Fire Victims

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has donated N50 million to support the victims of the Katsina Central Market affected by the inferno that destroyed properties on Monday.

Tinubu’s donation is considered politically motivated philanthropy as the politician who is eyeing the 2023 presidential slot has not been recorded to make any donation to victims of the dozens of market fire mishaps that befell his Lagos base in the recent past.

In August 2020 at least 14 shops and 16 kiosks were razed down by early morning fire at the Adeniji Adele Market in central Lagos. This January, Alade Market in Somolu, mainland Lagos, over 70 lock-up shops stocked with goods were burnt as emergency responders scampered to salvage 100 others, while 62 traders and scores of households rue their losses in the Ijesha Market fire. No record of public succour was made by Tinubu to victims of these infernos.

The former Lagos governor visited the Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari on Wednesday, to condole with the state government and people affected by the fire incident.

Tinubu who addressed a press conference in Katsina explains that the purpose of his visit to the states is to sympathise with the victims, while he emphasises that there is a need to promote unity and brotherhood among Nigerians as he encouraged traders to commence commercial activities in the market despite the level of damages caused by the fire.

A blazing inferno engulfed the Katsina Central Market Monday morning. Belated efforts by the Fire Service to put out the fire counted for little as many properties were burnt down.

Traders affected by the fire were unable to point to the cause of the fire at the market, some government stakeholders had visited the scene where the fire occurred.