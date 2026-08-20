Tinubu moves EFCC recoveries, N242bn unclaimed dividends to NELFUND

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 20, 2026

KEYPOINTS

President Bola Tinubu has directed that liquid funds recovered by the EFCC be transferred to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

be transferred to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). About N242bn in unclaimed dividends from the Capital Market Trust Fund and Dormant Account Trust Fund is also being targeted for transfer.

from the Capital Market Trust Fund and Dormant Account Trust Fund is also being targeted for transfer. The directive excludes seized properties, non-liquid assets and recovered funds still subject to legal challenges.

NELFUND says it has supported more than 1.2 million students , with over N93bn disbursed as stipends and N250bn in institutional fees.

, with over N93bn disbursed as stipends and N250bn in institutional fees. FEC also approved an entrepreneurship and innovation programme for 14 federal universities .

. Government approved about N155bn in additional funding to complete the long-delayed National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

in additional funding to complete the long-delayed National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja. The Federal Executive Council approved the transformation of Suleja Academy into an autonomous Academy for Gifted and Talented Children.

MAIN STORY

President Bola Tinubu has directed that liquid funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside unclaimed dividends from the Capital Market Trust Fund and Dormant Account Trust Fund, be channelled to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, According to Alausa, the directive is designed to strengthen NELFUND’s financial capacity and ensure that it can meet its growing obligations as more Nigerian students access education financing.

The minister clarified that the directive applies only to liquid, cleared and unencumbered funds recovered by the EFCC. Seized properties, non-liquid assets and funds involved in ongoing legal disputes are excluded, “The President was very clear: not seized properties, or recovered looted properties, but liquid funds recovered by the EFCC will now be transferred to NELFUND,” Alausa said.

Unclaimed dividends in Nigeria currently stand at approximately N242bn, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The figure has increased from about N158.4bn in 2019 to N190bn in 2023, with outdated shareholder records, unresolved estates and missing bank-account linkages among the factors contributing to the accumulation, The EFCC has separately recovered more than N566bn and $411m in monetary assets over the years. However, only recoveries that meet the government’s criteria for cleared and transferable liquid funds will be considered for NELFUND.

Alausa said President Tinubu had directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to work with the Ministries of Finance and Education and the Debt Management Office to establish the legal and operational framework for transferring the unclaimed funds, The minister said funds subject to court proceedings or other legal challenges would not be transferred.

THE ISSUES

The decision creates a potentially significant new funding stream for Nigeria’s student-loan system at a time when NELFUND’s obligations are expanding, The immediate issue, however, is how the funds will legally be transferred. The Capital Market Trust Fund and Dormant Account Trust Fund operate under specific legal frameworks, meaning the government will need to establish the appropriate mechanism for redirecting their unclaimed funds.

There is also the question of the scale and timing of EFCC recoveries. Although the commission has recovered substantial sums over the years, the government’s clarification means that not every recovered asset will become available to NELFUND, Only funds that are liquid, legally cleared and free from ongoing claims will qualify, The policy also raises broader questions about the long-term financing model for NELFUND. While recovered funds and unclaimed assets could provide additional resources, sustainable student financing will ultimately require predictable and recurring funding mechanisms.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Education Ministry described the move as necessary to strengthen NELFUND and ensure that the fund can continue supporting Nigerian students, Alausa said more than 1.2 million students are currently benefiting from NELFUND. The fund has also disbursed more than N93bn in student stipends and over N250bn in institutional fees to public tertiary institutions across the country.

The minister described the programme as a major intervention in expanding access to education, On the proposed transfer of recovered funds, Alausa stressed that the President’s instruction does not extend to seized properties or funds still facing legal challenges, The government also said it wants to use education policy to move beyond student financing and improve students’ capacity to create businesses and employment.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education and Debt Management Office are expected to work on the legal and operational framework for transferring eligible funds to NELFUND, The government will also have to determine the amount of unclaimed dividend funds that can legally be moved and establish the process for identifying and excluding funds subject to outstanding claims, Meanwhile, the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Incubation Certification Programme will begin this year across 14 federal universities.

The programme is designed to provide students with entrepreneurship, innovation, business incubation and enterprise-development skills, alongside digital certification, mentorship and incubation support, The government is also expected to resume work on the National Library of Nigeria headquarters complex in Abuja following FEC’s approval of approximately N155bn in additional funding.

The augmentation comprises about N118.309bn for construction and approximately N37bn for furnishing, The project was initiated in 2006 but construction stopped in 2008. Government says funding from TETFund and approximately N25bn raised through donations linked to Senator Oluremi Tinubu will support the completion effort, FEC also approved the transformation of Suleja Academy into an autonomous Academy for Gifted and Talented Children, with the Attorney-General tasked with preparing an executive bill for transmission to the National Assembly.

BOTTOM LINE

The Tinubu administration is seeking to create a larger and more diversified funding base for Nigeria’s student-loan system by redirecting eligible EFCC cash recoveries and unclaimed financial assets to NELFUND, If successfully implemented, the policy could provide additional resources for millions of Nigerian students. But its effectiveness will depend on the legal framework governing the transfers, the amount of recoverable cash ultimately made available and the government’s ability to establish a sustainable funding model beyond one-off recoveries and dormant assets, At the same time, the broader FEC decisions signal an attempt to combine education financing with skills development, entrepreneurship, infrastructure investment and specialised education as part of the administration’s wider education agenda.