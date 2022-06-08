UPDATED: Tinubu Knocks-out Amaechi, Osinbajo, Others For APC Presidential Ticket

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu has clinched the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming general elections, knocking out his main challengers, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Tinubu was announced as the candidate with the highest votes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

While Tinubu polled 1,271 votes ,former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi became second with 316 votes, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was announced third with 235 votes.

See below APC presidential primary results

• Bola Tinubu = 1271 votes

•Rotimi Amaechi = 316 votes.

• Yemi Osinbajo = 235 votes.

•Ahmad Lawan = 152 votes.

•Yahaya Bello = 47 votes.

•Prof. Ben Ayade = 37 votes.

More to follow…