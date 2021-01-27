fbpx
Tinubu Is Afraid To Speak On Fulani Herdsmen Crisis – Adebanjo

January 27, 2021022
Bola Tiinubu is afraid to speak on the Fulani herdsmen crisis because he does not want to offend President Muhammadu Buhari, says leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

He made the assertion on Wednesday in an interview with the PUNCH Online platform programme, The Roundtable.

He stated that the APC chieftain is yet to condemn the attacks carried out by Fulani herdsmen on Yoruba people due to his 2023 presidential ambition.

The Afenifere chieftain said Tinubu believes that Buhari will help him become the next president of the country.

Of late, Fulani herdsmen have been accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle in the South-West region especially in Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Ogun States.

Adebanjo said instead of Buhari to protect all Nigerians, he has taken to defending the Fulani herdsmen despite sundry evidence that they are culpable of the heinous crimes.

“I don’t buy the propaganda of the Buhari government that how do you know they are Fulani? And when they are caught, they will say, they are foreign Fulani. If you are a competent defender of the Nigerian people, the Fulani herdsmen won’t be committing all forms of atrocities unabated,” he said.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

