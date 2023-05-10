Tinubu Heads To Europe For Business Trip

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s newly elected president, has left for Europe on a business trip.

Tinubu left the country on Wednesday afternoon via Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Tinubu will “use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programs, as well as his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions,” according to Tunde Rahman, his media aide.

While in Europe, the president-elect is also slated to meet with investors.

“The country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youth population,” his media aide said.

“The president-elect has hitherto promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

“Before he left the country, Asíwájú Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker endorsed by his party, the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who was presented to him by the Joint Task Team of the House.”

Rahman stated that Tinubu would return to the country shortly before his inauguration as the country’s 16th president on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria in April after spending a month overseas.

