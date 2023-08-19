Tinubu Establishes Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has been established by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajuri Ngelale, special advisor to the president on media and publicity, said in a statement on Friday that the initiative will mitigate the impact of the elimination of petrol subsidies on Nigerians by lowering energy expenses.

According to the special adviser, the program also aims to transform the country’s transportation scene, with over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing PMS-dependent vehicles.

In accordance with the presidential decree, he claimed, this will also boost in-country manufacturing, local assembly, and job development.

“The landmark initiative, which comprises a comprehensive adoption strategy, will include empowering workshops programmes worldwide/nationwide network of workshops,” Ngelale said.

“Local assembly and job creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.”

According to Ngelale, the PCNGI will facilitate the provision of workshops with essential kits and complete training for newly hired workers across all geopolitical zones and states, hence creating new chances for technical skill development and employment for Nigerians.

This is consistent with the initiative’s goal to enable CNG utility’s seamless integration into the present midstream and downstream energy value chain to support its sustainability, he said.

Speaking further about the program’s goals, Ngelale stated that a new stakeholder-operated intra-state CNG mass transit system would be developed.

Ngelale said, “Support for states to onboard new CNG buses as part of their intra-state mass transit network (wholesale conversion, retro-fitting and new purchase).

“The deployment of CNG buses through existing private mass transit operators, including new financing programmes for operators through an innovative asset finance programme.

“Incentivise investors to invest in CNG processing, distribution and utilisation by providing incentives for enhanced investment and partnership.

“Deliver training and technology transfer to support the after-sales service and maintenance sub-industry to create sustainable jobs.”

Ngelale noted that the president’s focus will go a long way toward stimulating economic growth and strengthening the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.