Tinubu Endorses Heritage Voyage of Return

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his support for the ‘Heritage Voyage of Return,’ a project aiming at reconnecting Afro-descendants with their African roots.

Tinubu stated in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, that the program will not only reawaken societal historical consciousness but will also generate economic benefits.

“Reconnecting Afro-Brazilians with their African roots will be an iconic project that will rekindle our past and light up the spirit of our ancestors,” the president was quoted as saying.

“It will re-awaken memories of what happened many years ago.

“And it is a good thing that this is coming now at a time when we are working on expanding the frontiers of freedom and democracy in Africa.”

The delegation’s leader, Wale Adeniran, compared the effort to the Lagos Black Heritage Festival.

Adeniran further stated that the project will start in Brazil and travel through other African countries before concluding in Nigeria.

He went on to say that the organizers of the ‘Heritage Voyage of Return’ sought the assistance of Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka as well as the president.

Carolina Maira Morais, another part of the delegation, stated that “the project will integrate the two countries” because Brazil has over 126 million Afro-descendants.

She also revealed that Brazilian President Lula da Silva intends to visit Nigeria.