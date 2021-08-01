fbpx

NEWS

Tinubu Does Not Require Hospitalisation – Media Aide

August 1, 20210111
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, does not require hospitalisation, according to his media aide, Tunde Rahman.

Rahman noted this in a statement debunking reports that the Tinubu had been flown out of the country for a surgical operation.

He asserted that Tinubu was outside the country but not for medical reasons, describing the peddlers of such stories as “mischievous”.

Rahman said, “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized, or has died. It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

About Author

Tinubu Does Not Require Hospitalisation – Media Aide
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

