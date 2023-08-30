Tinubu Charges New Ministers To Turn Nigeria Around

President Bola Tinubu stated that his cabinet members have the ability and intellect to bring Nigeria around.

The President informed the new ministers that their daily activities reflected the hopes and aspirations of 200 million fellow Nigerians, and that he will offer the focused leadership required to stop failure in its tracks and achieve long-term progress.

“We shall evolve a homegrown re-engineering of our finances, a reimagined stewardship of our resources, and we will let the economy work for the people of this country.

“There are so many things we can and will do. Yes, some cynics will say it is impossible. But in your own dictionary of service, everything is possible, and it must be possible,” the President said.

The President emphasized that anyone who believes that appointments are for a fixed term is mistaken, and he expressed confidence that his carefully selected cabinet members understand that his government is a new one with a new approach and a new mandate to deliver for Nigeria without lamentation or excuses.

Tinubu said “We have the talent. We have the level of intellectual capacity required to turn this country around. We will make sure that the country is on the right path to succeed on behalf of more than 200 million Nigerians who rely on us.”

Tinubu stated that expectations are high and that underperformance by any of his cabinet colleagues will not be tolerated.

“You and I know that expectations are high, and these are tough times. We must work hard and move ourselves to create a buoyant economy that will serve Nigeria. We have an employment rate that is unacceptable, and we are facing threats from climate change.

“In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best. Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” the President said.