Tinubu Celebrates Afe Babalola As He clocks 92 

On October 30, Afe Babalola, the Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, turned 92. President Bola Tinubu honored Babalola on Monday.
He described Babalola as a visionary leader whose “courage, and versatility have impacted generations, inspiring and growing many leaders within and outside the country.”
The birthday greeting from Tinubu was included in a statement that was signed by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, titled ‘President Tinubu celebrates Chief Afe Babalola at 92.’
“President Tinubu notes, with deep appreciation, the large-heartedness of Aare Babalola as he provides opportunities for many to find and fulfill their dreams in different areas of life, especially in education, as well as his contributions to raising the standards of Medicare by sponsoring research and providing medical facilities,” said Ngelale.
He also wished Aare Babalola many more years of excellent health and humanitarian work.
