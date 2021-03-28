Tinubu Cautions On Discussions About Cutting Cost Of Governance

March 28, 2021 66

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has remarked that the subject of the cost of governance is one side of “that very important coin”, cautioning on “what we say and truly mean” during discussions about the cost of governance.

He said this at the 11th Arewa House Annual Lecture held in Kaduna state.

Tinubu said that “Cost of governance is always a key factor in the socio-economic development of any nation.

“But it is also one side of that very important coin. We must not look at the cost alone, we must weigh the cost against the benefits derived therefrom.

“For example, one can pay a high cost on a productive enterprise but reap a higher benefit; such would be considered a good investment.

“However, one can pay a low cost but reap no benefit at all in the endeavour. We inherently say it is unproductive.

“Thus we must be careful in what we say and truly mean when we talk of cost of governance.”

He went further to urge Nigerians to desist from thinking that government spending are “inherently unproductive”.

The party leader said, “The development of any populous nation has always been dependent on the ability of government to allocate sufficient funds to projects and programs that create and encourage enduring growth and employment,” he said.

“We must reject that mode of thinking that assumes government expenditure is inherently unproductive as well as harmful to the overall economy.”