Tinubu Authorizes Appointment Of New CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has authorized the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to key organizations and parastatals within the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, including the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the selections are in accordance with Tinubu’s determination to build Nigeria’s economic resurrection on trade expansion through small, medium, and large-scale industry facilitation in the country.

The full list of appointments:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

President Tinubu according to Ngelale, wants all new appointees in this crucial sector to perform optimally in accordance with new key performance indication standards established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

He noted that, as a result of the President’s directive, all of the appointments stated above take effect immediately.