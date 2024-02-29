Tinubu Assumes Responsibility and Offers Hope Amid Economic Challenges

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

President Bola Tinubu, speaking from Akure, Ondo State, urged Nigerians to remain patient amidst the ongoing economic hardships, assuring them that the country would emerge stronger from its current predicament.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by Nigerians due to government policies, Tinubu took full responsibility, stating, “I requested the job, and I am not complaining about it. I take full responsibility.”

His remarks came during a visit to the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, where he also paid his respects to the family of the late former Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Tinubu’s economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies, have faced criticism amid rising costs of living and inflation. The Nigeria Labour Congress organized a nationwide protest in response, demanding action from the government.

Addressing concerns over his policies, Tinubu expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to overcome its current challenges, stating, “Nigeria will survive the current economic challenges. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

He emphasized his commitment to steering Nigeria towards economic prosperity and social development, vowing to address fiscal issues and promote true federalism.

Receiving Tinubu, Pa Olu Falae, representing Afenifere, commended the President for his dedication to Nigeria’s progress and offered support for his administration’s initiatives.

Following his visit to Akure, Tinubu extended condolences to Akeredolu’s family in Owo, where he praised the late governor’s service to the nation and offered prayers for his family’s well-being.

Expressing gratitude for Tinubu’s visit, Betty Akeredolu, the widow of the late governor, thanked him and the South-West governors for their support during their time of bereavement, especially acknowledging Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his efforts in repatriating Akeredolu’s remains to Nigeria.

Tinubu’s reassurances and gestures of solidarity aim to instill confidence in Nigerians amidst challenging times, emphasizing the collective resolve to overcome adversity and build a prosperous future.