Tinubu Appoints New FIRS Chairman, Adedeji

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Zacch Adedeji, his Special Adviser on Revenue, as the next Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This was said in a Thursday statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, who stated that the former FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, has been advised to take three months of pre-retirement leave.

Ngelale remarked that the directive is in accordance with Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243.

“The President has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to proceed on 3 months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023,” the statement read.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four years in the first instance.”

The new appointment is effective immediately, according to the announcement.

Adedeji earned a first-class degree in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served as the President’s Special Adviser on Revenue, after previously serving as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).