Tinubu Alleges Plot By Opposition Party To Disrupt Election

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress‘ (APC) Presidential candidate, has alleged a sinister plot to create a crisis that will result in the postponement and disruption of Nigeria’s February 25, 2023 elections.

Tinubu raised his concerns on Friday at a presidential campaign rally at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti.

“They want to provoke you to violence, so that election will be disrupted and postponed, and they can cunningly introduce an interim government, that’s their plot.

“However, because we are wiser, this will backfire,” He said.

Tinubu, APC’s presidential candidate, urged the people to be strong and resist any negative plot by destroyers.

He also advised voters to make sure they have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and not fall victim to any plot by destructive elements to install an interim government after causing an unnecessary crisis.

The presidential candidate who described Ekiti people as respected intellectuals, promised that if elected President, his administration would not relegate them.

“Have you collected your PVCs?” Tinubu asked. They want to keep them for themselves and not give them to you.

“Please continue to be on their tail. Don’t worry, those who have your money will release it,” the presidential candidate said.