Tingo Mobile Launches Contactless EPOS To Revolutionise Payments In Nigeria

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

Tingo Mobile, one of Nigeria’s leading technology solutions companies, has announced the launch of Tingo ePOS, an innovative electronic point-of-sale system designed to revolutionize financial transactions in Nigeria. Tingo ePOS helps merchants receive instant payments from customers with a single tap of the customers card on their NFC enabled mobile phones.

This was disclosed at a press briefing held at Tingo head office in Lagos on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Commenting on the launch, Auwal Muade, Chief Executive Officer of Tingo Mobile Plc, said, “This innovative Tingo ePOS solution aligns with our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital era. Tingo Mobile’s ePOS system not only simplifies transactions but also contributes to the growth and success of businesses across the country.”

He added that Tingo ePOS would help to redefine how people connect, beyond payments.

L-R Sam Onwuekwe and Maureen Rhema, both of NetPlus ltd, technical partners to TingoMobile; CEO Tingo Mobile Nigeria, Auwal Maude; Group Product Director, Uzo Onumonu; and CEO Tingo Africa, Edwin Obasogie; at the launch of TingoePOS in Lagos on Tuesday 12th December, 2023.

“At Tingo Mobile, our commitment goes beyond transactions; we are on a mission to redefine the very fabric of how people connect, interact, and transact with a simple tap. Our innovative ePOS system is more than a payment solution—it’s a catalyst for seamless experiences, bringing people closer in the digital age and transforming the way businesses and communities engage with technology,” Muade said.

The Group Product Director speaking on the app’s security stated, “At Tingo, security remains a cornerstone of our product offerings. With Tingo ePOS, we’ve prioritized security measures to ensure safe and seamless transactions. Our system links each account securely to a specific device, fortifying merchant login details and preventing unauthorized access on alternative devices. This robust security framework underscores our dedication to fostering trust and reliability in every transaction made through Tingo ePOS.”

Also speaking about the solution, Samuel Onwuekwe who is the Head, Partnerships and Channels Development/Implementation of the company says that this is a significant value-driven solution for Micro and Small businesses in Nigeria. He mentioned that MSMEs are often passed on when it comes to POS issuance by banks and can now take advantage of their existing NFC enabled Mobile Phones to accept payment.

Tingo Mobile’s ePOS system is now available for businesses in Nigeria, offering a reliable and efficient solution for handling transactions in today’s dynamic business environment.