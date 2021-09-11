Tinder’s CEO Emerges Yahoo’s New Leader

September 11, 2021 117

Yahoo announced on Friday that Jim Lanzone, Tinder’s CEO will be its new chief as the company (Yahoo) looks for new opportunities.

Lanzone will mount a company that once contended to be the main global internet portal, when he takes over as the Chief Executive Officer on September 27, 2021.

However, Yahoo has been gradually supplanted by titans like Google and was bought this year by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a deal for Verizon’s media properties.

“With our unique assets, resources, and lineage, we are one of the few companies positioned to tap into the many new opportunities appearing in the categories where we’re strongest,” Lanzone said in a statement.

Yahoo remains popular with internet users, particularly for its financial and sports news, and claims 900 million monthly users.

Lanzone, 50, will take over from Guru Gowrappan, who has been at the helm of Yahoo since 2018.

For its part Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, has chosen Renate Nyborg to succeed Lanzone. She will be Tinder’s first woman CEO.