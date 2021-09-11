fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWSNEWSLETTER

Tinder’s CEO Emerges Yahoo’s New Leader

September 11, 20210117
Tinder's CEO Emerges Yahoo's New Leader

Yahoo announced on Friday that Jim Lanzone, Tinder’s CEO will be its new chief as the company (Yahoo) looks for new opportunities.

Lanzone will mount a company that once contended to be the main global internet portal, when he takes over as the Chief Executive Officer on September 27, 2021.

However, Yahoo has been gradually supplanted by titans like Google and was bought this year by private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a deal for Verizon’s media properties.

READ ALSO: Yahoo, AOL To Be Sold For $5bn To Private Firm

“With our unique assets, resources, and lineage, we are one of the few companies positioned to tap into the many new opportunities appearing in the categories where we’re strongest,” Lanzone said in a statement.

Yahoo remains popular with internet users, particularly for its financial and sports news, and claims 900 million monthly users.

Lanzone, 50, will take over from Guru Gowrappan, who has been at the helm of Yahoo since 2018.

For its part Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, has chosen Renate Nyborg to succeed Lanzone. She will be Tinder’s first woman CEO.

About Author

Tinder’s CEO Emerges Yahoo’s New Leader
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 5, 20140137

AMCON Completes Redemption Of N976bn Bond

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Tuesday, disclosed that it had completed the scheduled redemption of its Series five N976,042,060,000 ze
Read More
February 3, 20140129

N’Delta Militants Budgetary Allocation More Than That Of Military, Police – Saraki

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Senator Bukola Saraki, former chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, has flayed several aspects of the 2014 Budget, stating that the Appropriatio
Read More
February 15, 20160388

Nigerian Breweries Rewards Shareholders With N4.80 Dividend

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The board of directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced a 10.3 per cent rise in revenue from N266 billion recorded in 2014 to N293 billion in the 201
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.