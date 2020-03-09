Tim Cook Proposes Work from Home to Apple’s Employees over COVID-19

Apple CEO Tim Cook encourages employees to work remotely

The new policy is implemented to avoid the spread of coronavirus

The memo states that this policy is for the week of March 9 to 13

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook proposed work from home to employees at many of its global offices. The latest memo sent by Cook addressed the coronavirus outbreak and called it a “challenging moment.”

Bloomberg News obtained a copy of the memo sent by Cook to Apple employees. It encouraged the staff at various global offices to work remotely if it is possible. This is applicable for the week of March 9-13. Earlier on Friday, March 6, the Cupertino-based company encouraged its employees in Seattle and California to work from home.

The report pointed out that this new policy affects areas that are more prone to coronavirus infection. Apple’s corporate offices in Seattle, California, Japan, Italy, South Korea, the U.K., Switzerland, Germany, and France will likely fall in the “greatest density of infections” areas.

According to Cook, the company is “making a major effort to reduce human density and ensure those teams that are on-site can do their work safely and with peace of mind.”

The iPhone maker is implementing methods to continue “enhanced deep cleanings.” The memo also includes Genius Bar appointments and Apple classes.

The memo by Cook also said that employees who get hourly payments at affected workspaces globally will “continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations.”