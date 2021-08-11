fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDIA

TikTok OverTakes Facebook As Most Downloaded App

August 11, 20210153
TikTok OverTakes Facebook As Most Downloaded App

TikTok was the world’s most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, market tracker App Annie said Tuesday.

The Chinese-owned video app surged in popularity despite efforts by former president Donald Trump to ban it or force a sale to US-based investors, according to the research firm.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is believed to have one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States, and its short-form videos are especially popular with young smartphone users.

US President Joe Biden in June revoked executive orders from his predecessor seeking to ban TikTok and Chinese-owned WeChat from US markets on national security concerns but ordered a review of the potential risks of foreign-owned internet services.

While political debate about the video-snippet sharing sensation roiled, TikTok climbed from the fourth most downloaded app in 2019 to the top spot last year, according to App Annie data.

On the way, TikTok stepped over Facebook and two of the US internet giants texting apps Messenger and WhatsApp, the market tracker determined.

READ ALSO: NiMet To Spend 1 billion On Forecast Equipment For Marine Sector

TikTok’s popularity has prompted Facebook-owned Instagram to add video features to ride the hot trend.

Meanwhile TikTok last month began letting users post videos up to three minutes in length, tripling the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors.

Facebook has argued that the surge in TikTok’s popularity undercuts claims from antitrust enforcers in the United States that the California group dominates social networking.

AFP

About Author

TikTok OverTakes Facebook As Most Downloaded App
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Google INTERNATIONALMEDIA
August 28, 20180138

Google Responds to Trump’s Claim of Rigged Search Results

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Google on Tuesday strongly denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that its news search results were skewed to suppress conservative voices and positive st
Read More
December 17, 20130100

Kwankwaso Clinches NUJ Award

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has won the Fiscal Responsibility and Transparency in Governance award of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).
Read More
November 12, 20140102

Bayelsa Media Workers Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Radio, television and theatre arts workers in Bayelsa State gave the state government a 21-day ultimatum to pay up certain arrears or face indust
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.