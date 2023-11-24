ThriveAgric To Host Inaugural Abuja Tech Converge In Partnership With OCP Africa

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and a pressing need for sustainable solutions, ThriveAgric is set to host the maiden edition of the Abuja Tech Converge in partnership with OCP Africa, OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group – A global leader in phosphate production and its derivatives such as Phosphoric acid, Fertilizer and Animal feed, with over 100 years of experience. This confluence of startups, founders, business owners, enthusiasts, and innovators will be taking place on the 1st and 2nd of December 2023 in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The ‘Abuja Tech Converge – TechXcelerate’ is bringing together influential players in the Nigerian technology ecosystem, to the country’s capital, to discuss challenges, innovations and opportunities for technology towards community, global and sustainable impact .

Samirah Bello, Partnership Lead at ThriveAgric said, “As a leading agritech company in Nigeria, this event is significant in fostering effective collaboration and synergy among various players in the technology ecosystem and also serve as a platform to inform aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to invest in sustainable solutions while spotlighting tech-talents and their brilliant ideas.”

Samirah Bello, Partnership Lead ThriveAgric and Kazeem Ajape, Marketing Manager, OCP Africa

According to Oluwatoba Asana, Country Manager – Nigeria of OCP Africa, “In the ever-changing world of agricultural technology, OCP Africa is committed to promoting innovation and collaboration. Our partnership with ThriveAgric to host the inaugural Abuja Tech Converge demonstrates our unwavering belief in technology’s potential to revolutionize agriculture. This event marks a significant milestone in establishing a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and showcasing groundbreaking solutions. Together, we aspire to propel the agricultural sector towards a future of sustainability and efficiency.”

Through a series of engaging activities, the 2-day conference will feature keynotes by notable personalities in tech, panel sessions, breakout rooms, product showcase and a techathon by participants in the first phase of our Tech-talent Accelerated Programme (TAP), where winners would walk away with prizes and life-changing business opportunities co-sponsored by OCP Africa.

A significant aspect of the event will be attendees connecting and networking with like-minded individuals, collaborators, investors, and industry professionals. This is expected to facilitate meaningful interactions, fostering partnerships and collaborations that can drive impactful tech-driven solutions for sustainable impact.