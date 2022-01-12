fbpx

Three Executive Directors Appointed At First Bank

January 12, 2022097
FBN Holdings Plc has given a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of three new executive directors to the board of its flagship subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The new appointees are Olusegun Alebiosu as executive director, risk management and executive compliance officer; Oluwatosin Adewuyi as executive director, corporate banking; and Ini Ebong as executive director, treasury and international banking.

These appointments were disclosed in a statement by the Company Secretary, Seye Kosoko, titled, ‘Notification of appointments to the board of First Bank Nigeria Limited’.

“These appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement said.

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

