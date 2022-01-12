Three Executive Directors Appointed At First Bank

January 12, 2022 97

FBN Holdings Plc has given a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of three new executive directors to the board of its flagship subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The new appointees are Olusegun Alebiosu as executive director, risk management and executive compliance officer; Oluwatosin Adewuyi as executive director, corporate banking; and Ini Ebong as executive director, treasury and international banking.

These appointments were disclosed in a statement by the Company Secretary, Seye Kosoko, titled, ‘Notification of appointments to the board of First Bank Nigeria Limited’.

“These appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” the statement said.