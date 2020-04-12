Three Deaths Recorded as NCDC Confirms 13 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Three States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in three states.

The agency said the eleven cases was recorded in Lagos, while one each was recorded in Delta and Kano states.

NCDC also confirmed three new deaths. The agency did not give details of the death but earlier on Saturday Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, announced the death of one COVID-19 patient in the state.

“13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths. There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria,” NCDC tweeted.

So far, Lagos still has the highest figure of confirmed cases with 174 out of a total of 318 cases, as well as the highest number of recoveries, with 50 out of the total 70 cases.

At the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 held on Friday, Osagie Ehanire, the minister of health, and Chikwe Ihekweazu, the director-general of the NCDC, had expressed concern about the possibility of community spread, and urged state governments to maintain strict compliance on lockdown directives.

As part of efforts to also improve contact tracing and limit the spread of the virus, President Muhammadu Buhari had in March 2020, ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in states:

Lagos – 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

