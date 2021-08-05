Three Arrested For Illegal Export Of Pangolin Scales, Elephant Tusk

August 5, 2021 139

​The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the arrest of three persons for the illegal exportation of pangolin scales and elephant tusks worth N22.3 billion.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday, said items seized were pangolin scales in 196 sacks weighing 17,137.44kg, elephant tusks weighing 870.44kg, and pangolin claws measuring 4.60kg.

He noted that the deforestation and depletion of endangered species are a cause of concern globally and nations are collaborating, sharing intelligence and expertise that will stamp out the indiscriminate killing of endangered species.

According to him, NCS’ collaboration with embassies of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and other credible international bodies yielded credible intelligence that led to the arrest.

“This led to the evacuation of sacks of different kilograms of Pangolin scales and Elephant tusks at a location on the Eastern side of Ijeoma street, Lekki, Lagos State.

Proper examination of the sacks revealed the following: 17,137.40kg of pangolin scales (196 sacks)44kg of Elephant Tusks60kg of Pangolin claws. All with an estimated value of N22,283,747,850.00.

“The seizure is in line with Section 63 “e” and “g” of CEMA, Cap 45 LFN 2004 as amended.”

Ali explained that the suspects, who are non-nationals – Mr. Traore Djakonba, Mr. Isiak Musa, and Mr. Mohammed Bereta, have been arrested while the kingpin – Mr. Berete Morybinet – is on the run.

“Security agencies at all entry and exit points are on red alert to track and arrest him to face justice. He is therefore advised in his interest to surrender himself to the NCS,” he added.

“The suspects arrested will soon have their date in court as NCS will leave no stone unturned to bring them to justice. We will extend the same treatment to any person or organization remotely connected to this or any illegal wildlife trade.”

