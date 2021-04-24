Three Abducted Greenfield University Students Found Dead

April 24, 2021 75

Three students of the Greenfield University in Kaduna State who were abducted by bandits suspected to be kidnappers have been killed by their abductors.

The students were among those that were abducted by bandits from the private university located along the Kaduna- Abuja highway on Tuesday night.

Confirming the development, the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the remains of three students were found on Friday in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by himself and the Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lieutenant Colonel MH Abdullahi.

The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Eyewitnesses had said the gunmen stormed the university and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

The locals said that the university with about forty students population does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicenters of kidnapping, a situation which they believe made it easier for the bandits to gain easy access into the institution.

In recent times, Kaduna has been facing series of attacks by bandits including assaults on schools.

On March 11, they attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped 39 students.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of the three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities.

He said that the armed bandits represented the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

Evil, the governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

El-Rufai, on behalf of the Government and the people of Kaduna State, sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.