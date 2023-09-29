Thousands In Attendance As Medic West Africa Sets Stage for Brighter Future Of Healthcare In West Africa

Medic West Africa, the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in the region, recently concluded a successful three-day run on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Featuring over 3,600 attendees and 161 exhibitors from 32 countries, Medic West Africa drew together regional healthcare professionals, policymakers, and service providers who are committed to knowledge-sharing, networking, and business partnerships to improve West African healthcare infrastructure.

The event was well-attended by key stakeholders including Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, Special Adviser to the President on Health; Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, Minister of Health (2010 – 2014); Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr Tomi Coker, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State; and Dr Success Prosper-Ohayagha, Honourable Commissioner of Health, Imo State amongst other players in the healthcare industry.

Speaking during the Healthcare Leadership Conference themed “Igniting Change: Mobilising Healthcare in West Africa for a Sustainable Future”, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, Honourable Special Adviser to the President on Health, spoke on the need for stronger partnerships between the public and private sectors. She said, “I want to sincerely congratulate the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria once more and Medic West Africa for putting together this conference at this time. We look forward to the outcome of the conference detailing the role of the private sector and discussing how we can work together with the government to optimize the performance of our health system. I can guarantee you that we have shifted the needle. We are more committed and we are more eager to see that we change the health outcomes in Nigeria for sustainable development.”

“We are very pleased with the success of Medic West Africa 2023,” said Tom Coleman, Exhibition Director. “Medic West Africa envisages a future in which healthcare in West Africa is more than a pipe dream; a reality in which excellence is the norm and every person is respected and cared for. As the successful decennium comes to an end, we are committed to the mission and ready to write the next chapter of an extraordinary narrative – a story of excellence, impact, and hope for a healthier and better future for West Africa. We are grateful to all of our sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees for making Medic West Africa 2023 such a success and look forward to welcoming everyone back in April 2024 for an even bigger and better event.”

Medic West Africa, which was co-located with Medlab West Africa, the ideal medical laboratory event which created unparalleled networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities among the medical laboratory community, is renowned for its position as the best gateway to access the West African healthcare market. The success of Medic West Africa’s 2023 edition was a testament to the growing importance of Medic West Africa as a platform for healthcare professionals from across the region to come together and learn about the latest advances in healthcare equipment and solutions.

A number of major deals were signed during the event, including partnerships between local and international companies to bring new technologies and products to the region. Dymind Biotechnology Co., a high-tech enterprise specialising in the R&D, manufacture, sales and service of medical devices and reagents in the field of IVD, hosted an exclusive product launch during the event showcasing their latest models covering haematology, POCT, coagulation, and veterinary products.

With a bustling agenda and strategic activities, the 2023 edition of Medic West Africa was an unmatched ideal industry platform for the collaboration of health stakeholders in achieving improved healthcare for all Nigerians. The event was supported by Crown Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Randox, and Siemens Healthineers as platinum partners; DCL Laboratory Products, Erba Mannheim, QIAGEN, Snibe Diagnostic, and UNI-Medical as gold partners; and SEMED as a silver partner.