REVEALED: This Is Why NBC Revoked Licenses Of AIT, Silverbird TV, 50 Others

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Friday, August 19, 2022, announced it has revoked the licenses of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others.

In a statement in which NBC made this disclosure, the commission noted there-in that the licenses were revoked over the stations’ failure to renew them, which it said had amounted to N2.66 billion.

Defending its action, NBC said the license withdrawal of the stations followed a series of notifications sent to them for renewal, adding that a two-week waiver was given to them to do so after which they risked the revocation of their broadcast licences.

“Some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10(a) of the third schedule of the Act.

“Therefore, after due consideration, NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the…stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations. Our offices nationwide are hereby directed to collaborate with security agencies to ensure immediate compliance,” NBC stated.

The commission, therefore, warned the stations against operating without renewing their licenses, saying that would be considered a threat to national security.

“The Commission also calls on all IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the Commission to avoid disconnection,” it added. “Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license does not warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licences.”