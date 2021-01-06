‘This Is Not Dissent, It’s Disorder’ – Biden Condemns Capitol Invasion

January 7, 2021 19

President-elect of the US Joe Biden has denounced the activities of pro-Trump supporters who have caused chaos in Capitol, stating that it was “not dissent, it’s disorder”.

Biden, in a tweet said that the actions of Trump supporters did not represent what the United States stands for, calling the protesters “extremists dedicated to lawlessness”.

He said, “Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege.

“America is so much better than what we’re seeing today.”

During the riot in Capitol, one person was wounded by gunshot, as Trump supporters try to derail the confirmation of Biden as president.

According to CNN, the victim was in a critical state at a local hospital.

Trump’s refusal to concede defeat has stoked unrest demonstrated by his supporters who believe the unfounded claims of Trump that the election was stolen from him.