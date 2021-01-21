fbpx
This Is A Day Of History, Hope – Biden

This Is A Day Of History, Hope – Biden

US President Joe Biden described the inaugural day as a day of history and hope, adding that it was a day of democracy.

He said, “This is America’s day, this is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope.”

Biden is set to sign 17 orders and actions within hours of his swearing in, tearing down policies set in motion by ex-president Donald Trump.

Some of the policies affected include those related to COVID-19, immigration, the environment, and the US economy.

He also has pledged to end the construction of the wall between the US and Mexico started by Trump.

In his bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Biden will also make mask wearing mandatory in government premises.

He will also put a stop to evictions of individuals who fall behind in their mortgage payment due to the pandemic.

A staff of the administration said that the president “will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward,” the aides said in a statement.

“These actions are bold, begin the work of following through on President-elect Biden’s promises to the American people, and, importantly, fall within the constitutional role for the president.”

