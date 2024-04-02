This Anti-Corruption Fight Will Spare Nobody – EFCC

Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, has pledged to spearhead an all-encompassing and comprehensive anti-graft campaign that will not spare any anyone connected to any type of financial or economic offense. Olukoyese was mentioned by EFCC spokesperson Mr. Dele Oyewale in a statement released in Abuja on Monday.

The guarantee was given by the head of the EFCC in Abuja during an anti-corruption concert that aimed to raise public awareness and encourage participation in the battle against online crimes.

Olukoyede restated his dedication to an all-encompassing, completely integrated campaign against unethical behavior.

“We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves. As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end.

“In the last two months, we have arraigned two former governors. So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters.

“Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes”, he said.

He cautioned youths against indulging in internet-related offences, pointing out that the consequences of being convicted for such crimes are grave.

“Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations. Ex-convicts can’t run for public offices, the stigma alone is even terrible.

“I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means. Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes,” he said.

Olukoyede said EFCC under his watch was deeply interested in giving youths a glorious and sustainable future and to this effect.

To this effect, he said, a Cyber Crime Research Centre was being planned in the New Academy of the EFCC.

“The centre will involve youths in indepth research about the issue of cybercrime. Their energies will be deployed toward profitable engagements,” he said.

He charged the youth to embrace hard work and diligence, stressing that the path to success was hard work and dignity.

“There is dignity in labour. Let’s come together. All of us must come together and agree that corruption is evil. Don’t’ leave the fight to EFCC alone,” he said.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, enjoined the youth across the country to support the EFCC in its crusade against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

“Nigeria is supposed to have progressed more than this. We will not allow corrupt people to destroy our future that is why we need to come together and fight this evil in our society.

"That is why we need to continuously run this campaign because I am convinced that everyone of us have a part to play, without you, there is little or nothing EFCC can do.

“Let’s show the world that Nigeria young people are determined to change the narrative,” he said.