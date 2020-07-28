Third Mainland Bridge: LAGESC Warns Traders to Stay off Oyingbo Road

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has warned traders to stay off Oyingbo Road following the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for routine maintenance by the Federal Ministry of Works.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (retd) disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi.

According to her, “Oyingbo-Iddo via Carter Bridge is one of the alternative routes to ease traffic movement into the Island during the repairs and as such, the Agency operatives tagged OYINGBO RESCUE TEAM who have been stationed in the last three months to curb the activities of these recalcitrant traders would be fortified to ensure significant improvement is achieved towards reducing to the barest minimum, the activities of the traders and drivers who disrupt free traffic movement around this axis’’.

While noting that the agency in past engaged in series of meetings coupled with advocacy and sensitisation in and around the Lagos Mainland Local Government Area (LGA) in line with the mandate of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards ensuring general cleanliness of our roads and free vehicular movement in the State.

Akinpelu further stated that the Agency would be working with other enforcement agencies such as the Police, Lagos State Neighbourhood and Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Central Business District (CBD) and other security operatives to prevent any trading activities before, during and after the closure across the State.

She also noted with dismay at the unending issue of traffic, reduction in road capacity, general obstructions as a result of commercial activities (indiscriminate parking and trading) especially during this Sallah period saying that necessary action will be taken against any erring individual or group of persons.

The Corps Marshal, however, reiterated the determination of the agency to ensure that all citizens in the State abide by the stipulated environmental laws of the State.

Third Mainland Bridge Partially Closed

Concrete barriers were on Friday placed to block off the mainland inbound traffic at the Adeniji end of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

The Federal Controller of Works, Olukayode Popoola, said the diversion was created for the contractor handling the repairs to commence work on the outward lane of the island.

He explained that the inward lane has been left open to enable motorists to ply the road with ease while going to work.

“In the morning when you are going to resume your work, right from Oworonshoki, you use the same line that you normally use to go and work.

“By 12 in the afternoon, we close this lane so you can now divert. We have created diversion as you can see it,” he said.

Source: Channels TV