Third Mainland Bridge Closure: Lagos State Government Announces Alternative Routes

The Lagos State Government has announced that the alternative routes mapped out following the planned 6 months closure of third mainland bridge are ready for use after repair works on them.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a public statement that was signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, on Friday.

Oladeinde made the disclosure following an update on the readiness of Lagos state for the partial closure of the bridge, which is slated to start on July 24. He said that the provision of these alternative routes are in line with the state government’s agenda of ensuring free flow of traffic at all times during the period of closure.

The repair works are due to reports of some worn-out joints of the bridge, which had raised some serious safety concerns.

Alternative roads that were fixed, according to Oladeinde, are Iddo inwards Carter Bridge Market Road inwards Herbert Macaulay Road and Herbert Macaulay Road by Abeokuta Street as well as Herbert Macaulay by Cemetery and Apapa Road inwards Oyingbo.

The first phase of the third mainland bridge rehabilitation will focus on Oworonshoki inwards Lagos Island in the morning with traffic diversion from 12 midnight to 1pm and then Lagos Island inwards Oworonshoki will divert traffic in the afternoon from 1pm to 12 midnight.

Oladeinde in his statement said, “We advise motorists heading towards Ikeja and Ikorodu Road from Osborne Road, Ikoyi in the morning to make use of Carter Bridge to access Eko Bridge through Ijora Olopa.

“This will lead them through Funsho Williams Avenue to Doman Long Bridge to Ikorodu or to use Carter Bridge to Iddo through Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu and link Ikorodu Road.

“We advise motorists coming from Victoria Island to utilise Ozumba Mbadiwe Road to Falomo Bridge through Alfred Rewane to Old Kingsway Road, Osborne to Ilubirin and Carter Bridge.”

The second option that motorists are advised to take according to Oladeinde is Bonny Camp to Independence Bridge to Marina Bridge through Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Ijora Olopa, Iddo and Oyingbo.

Going further, he said, “In the afternoon, road users inbound Lagos Island are advised to use Ojota on Ikorodu road to access Funsho Williams Avenue through Eko Bridge/Apongbon axis or to utilise Ikorodu road to access Fadeyi/Jibowu/Yaba axis to access Oyingbo-Iddo to Carter Bridge.”

Oladeinde pointed out that the other option for motorists is the Oshodi/Charity through Agege Motor Road to access Cappa to link Ilupeju by pass or Mushin to get to Town Planning Way to link Ikorodu Road.

The motorists could also access Moshalasi/Idi-Oro from Mushin to access Funsho Williams Avenue and connect Eko Bridge to get to Apongbon or use Empire Road to access Yaba to link Oyingbo-Iddo axis. He however disclosed that motorists coming from the International Airport to Lagos were advised to use Oshodi-Oke to get to Town Planning Way to link Ikorodu road.

Oladeinde also revealed that the remaining routes that had been mapped out for traffic diversions to enhance free traffic flow along the corridor are currently undergoing rehabilitation. He advised that motorists who do not have urgent assignments on the island during the rehabilitation should avoid the area to discourage influx of vehicular movements.

Oladeinde noted that people who must visit the area should consider the use of the dedicated BRT/LBSL buses to reduce traffic congestion on the repair corridor. Just as he urged road users to comply with Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Federal Road Safety Corps directives to reduce inconveniences on the roads.

Oladeinde also advised commuters to make use of water transportation by linking up with the various jetties in the metropolis for their trips.

Source: Nairametrics