fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

February 23, 2022082
These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

Are you a Nigerian living in the African most populous nation, but interested in buying stocks from the United States (US)? You are in the right place, as you would be exposed to a few ways that can help you go about it. To this traditionally, one can either leverage an online broker or a local brokerage company to open an account.

While these options might not be easy due to required documentation and financial regulations, one can leverage existing investment apps that would take away all the hassle involved with opening a brokerage account.

Why US stocks from Nigeria?

The stocks have over time proven to be the most potential for growth when compared to bonds because of its liquidity. 

While financial investment opportunities are not geographically restricted, buying foreign stocks, especially from the US, offers more diversity when compared to other investment opportunities like real estate.

As a Nigerian when you put your money in US stocks, you are exposed to three benefits, which are dividends, diversification of an investment portfolio, and becoming a stakeholder in foreign and global companies.

With the apps mentioned below, you can invest in US stocks from Nigeria:

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

Trove –  This is one of the most efficient apps, and it allows one to invest in US stocks from Nigeria. Amongst other things, this app spreads the idea of micro-investing. The belief is that anyone can build wealth by investing small sums of money on a regular basis. Rather than investing a huge sum of money at once.

Trove gives you access to tools that can help you become a smart investor. You can also choose to transfer your investments to another brokerage from Trove. But, you will need to close your Trove account to do so.

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

Bamboo – Also known as Invest Bamboo, Nigerians can leverage this app to invest in more than 3500 stocks on the US stocks, as they can buy, hold, or sell their shares right from their mobile phones or computers. 

With Bamboo, Nigerians can grow their personal wealth by giving them access to invest in foreign stocks like those of the US.

Rise Vest – This app permits any Nigerian to invest in dollar-denominated opportunities from as low as $10. Using their smartphone. These investment opportunities include 30 high-growth US stocks, fixed income (Eurobond), and US real estate.

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

Chaka –Like the other aforementioned apps, you can invest in US stocks with this app for as low as $10.

Infrastructure, Human Capital Development To Cost FG N3.53tn
Related tags :

About Author

These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20170235

Americans’ Debt Level Hits New Record High in Q2 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Americans’ debt level reached another record high in the second quarter, after having earlier in the year surpassed its pre-crisis peak, on the back o
Read More
Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public JOBSNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 24, 20210768

Job Scam: Govt. Agency Says No Ongoing Recruitment Exercise, Cautions Public

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Members of the public have been notified by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) of fraudsters putting up fake recr
Read More
Bitcoin BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
October 26, 20180293

Bitcoin Price Still Seeking Buyers Despite its Shortcoming

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin’s price remains in a tight range below $6,500 despite the breach of key price hurdle. Stepping back, the leading cryptocurrency cleared the re
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.