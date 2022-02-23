These Apps Will Help You Buy US Stocks From Nigeria

February 23, 2022 82

Are you a Nigerian living in the African most populous nation, but interested in buying stocks from the United States (US)? You are in the right place, as you would be exposed to a few ways that can help you go about it. To this traditionally, one can either leverage an online broker or a local brokerage company to open an account.

While these options might not be easy due to required documentation and financial regulations, one can leverage existing investment apps that would take away all the hassle involved with opening a brokerage account.

Why US stocks from Nigeria?

The stocks have over time proven to be the most potential for growth when compared to bonds because of its liquidity.

While financial investment opportunities are not geographically restricted, buying foreign stocks, especially from the US, offers more diversity when compared to other investment opportunities like real estate.

As a Nigerian when you put your money in US stocks, you are exposed to three benefits, which are dividends, diversification of an investment portfolio, and becoming a stakeholder in foreign and global companies.

With the apps mentioned below, you can invest in US stocks from Nigeria:

Trove – This is one of the most efficient apps, and it allows one to invest in US stocks from Nigeria. Amongst other things, this app spreads the idea of micro-investing. The belief is that anyone can build wealth by investing small sums of money on a regular basis. Rather than investing a huge sum of money at once.

Trove gives you access to tools that can help you become a smart investor. You can also choose to transfer your investments to another brokerage from Trove. But, you will need to close your Trove account to do so.

Bamboo – Also known as Invest Bamboo, Nigerians can leverage this app to invest in more than 3500 stocks on the US stocks, as they can buy, hold, or sell their shares right from their mobile phones or computers.

With Bamboo, Nigerians can grow their personal wealth by giving them access to invest in foreign stocks like those of the US.

Rise Vest – This app permits any Nigerian to invest in dollar-denominated opportunities from as low as $10. Using their smartphone. These investment opportunities include 30 high-growth US stocks, fixed income (Eurobond), and US real estate.

Chaka –Like the other aforementioned apps, you can invest in US stocks with this app for as low as $10.