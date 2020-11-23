There’s No Conspiracy Behind COVID-19 Vaccine: Nigerian Doctor Leading Pfizer Research Assures

November 23, 2020 246

A Nigerian-born researcher and medical doctor, Onyema Ogbuagu, has declared that there is no conspiracy in the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

Ogbuagu, an associate professor of medicine at Yale University, is one of those leading the research at Pfizer for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that Pfizer and BioNTech had announced that the first vaccine they developed against COVID-19 could prevent more than 90 percent of people from getting infected.

Pfizer was quoted as saying it would be able to supply 50 million doses by the end of 2020, and around 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

Speaking on some misconceptions about the vaccine, on Sunday, Ogbuagu said misinformation about the pandemic may lead to loss of lives.

He said the efficacy of the vaccine is real. “Let’s dispel some rumors especially because misinformation about COVID-19 may and can cost lives. Enough already!

“Vaccine efficacy results are real. They were not delayed to hurt or help any politician. The Pfizer vaccine doesn’t contain the SARS CoV-2 virus or parts of it!

“No nefarious or sinister plan to inject people with a labeling code. The mRNA vaccine is not integrated into the recipient’s genome. No fetal tissue is used for the mRNA vaccine. And No!…researchers such as myself are not part of any conspiracies. We just want to apply science to improve patient outcomes and even better, to prevent disease.

“We can only work our way out of this pandemic through effective vaccines especially because it is difficult to achieve optimal mask-wearing and physical distancing to end the pandemic. Think of how vaccines have made deadly diseases either go away (smallpox) or become relatively rare (such as measles).

“When the ‘COVID’ vaccine becomes available, let’s roll up our sleeves and let’s end this thing! Another challenge would be the equitable distribution of vaccines.

“High vs. low/middle-income countries, and even in developed nations, to ensure that vulnerable and underserved populations, disproportionally affected by the pandemic are proportionally reached! Now is time for strategic distribution plans at global, national and community level.

