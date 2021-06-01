fbpx
There's Decay In Nigeria's Vehicle Inspection System – FRSC

June 1, 2021
The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) has pointed out that Nigeria’s vehicle inspection system was in a state of rot.

This was disclosed by the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, in a session between the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), players in the haulage business, and the FRSC, in Lagos on Monday.

Oyeyemi said that the breakdown of trucks on bridges and the highway was due to the fact that the vehicles are old.

He added that bridges get weakened by the sheer weight of trucks parked on them, reducing their lifespan.

“Due to the age of the trucks, they frequently breakdown on the road prolonging the days goods spend on the road before getting to its destination,” Oyeyemi said.

“While coming to this place, I went through the third mainland bridge and I saw trucks lining up on the bridge going toward Apapa and this is not good.

“Bridges are not meant to carry fixed trucks and when we have such scenario, we are reducing the lifespan of the bridges.

“Also, there is decay in the vehicle inspection system in the country, most of the trucks are not road worthy and this poses serious threat to road users.

“When these trucks breakdown, the goods will not get to its destination as scheduled and this affects the end users.”

Remarking on the efforts of the government, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Hassan Bello, noted that the creation of the Vehicle Transit Area (VTA) was underway.

He said, “NSC also has the mandate to ensure efficient and effective service delivery is enforced across the transport chain.

“The partnership between the NSC and the FRSC has recorded reasonable landmarks, especially in traffic management and safety of cargo in transit.”

There's Decay In Nigeria's Vehicle Inspection System – FRSC
Kindness Udoh
