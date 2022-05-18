fbpx

There Will No Increase In Electricity Tariffs – NERC

May 18, 20220107
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has clarified that reviews do not automatically translate into an increase in electricity tariffs.

The electricity market regulator made this known in a statement titled ‘Notice of Compliance in Respect of the Biannual Review of the Revenue Requirements of Licenses’ published on Tuesday.

According to the NERC, where the impact of improved efficiency in operating parameters for individual licensees exceeded changes in macroeconomic parameters, end-users might be reduced, as exhibited in some tariff classes under the Multi-Year Tariff Order, MYTO 2022.

The clarification came following backlashes that greeted recent reports of increased tariffs by the electricity distribution companies, DisCos.

The commission notified that in compliance with the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, EPSRA, and other extant industry rules, it would commence the processes for the July 2022 minor review of the MYTO 2022 to consider changes in relevant macroeconomic indices, generation capacity, and CAPEX required for evacuation and distribution of the available generation capacity in compliance with extant rules.

About Author

Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

