“There Will Be No Presidential Primaries Until ASUU Strike Is Over” – NANS

May 2, 2022

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) said that there will be no presidential primaries in Abuja until the Federal Government (FG) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) resolve their differences and call off the strike action.

The President of NANS, Sunday Asefon made this known via a statement on Sunday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that amid the strike action, Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, have declared their interest to contest the 2023 presidential election.

NANS described the declaration of the ministers as “total disrespect” for students who currently “languish” at home due to their “collective failures”.

“We have also in the past weeks seen those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the President come 2023,” the statement reads.

“We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigerian people for having the courage to even moot the idea of contesting talkless of picking up the N100m presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.

“Politicians have shown no concern for the plight of the students but are only busy in their selfish and inordinate ambitions to become the next President.

“Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja or elsewhere except there is a solution to the lingering ASUU strike.”

NANS threatened to frustrate all the activities leading to the selection of party candidates if ASUU remains on strike.

The student association said the FG should either resolve the strike or get ready to “give direct orders to the security operatives to shoot us at the site during party conventions to select a presidential candidate”.