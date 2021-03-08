There Was No Fire In Presidential Villa – Presidency

March 8, 2021 156

The Presidency has clarified that there was no fire outbreak in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A digital news media outfit had reported on a fire outbreak that had supposedly occurred in the State House on Saturday.

Addressing the report, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, in a tweet, that the fire happened “between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa”.

Shehu speculated that the fire could have been created by a burning cigarette dropped by a passerby.

He added that the Federal Fire Service, upon investigation into the fire, will “ascertain” the cause of the fire.

Shehu tweeted, “People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa.

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

“No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns.”