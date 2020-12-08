There Was No EndSARS Protest at Lekki Tollgate – Police

December 8, 2020 31

Police authorities in Lagos State have debunked claims of EndSARS protest at Lekki Tollgate after a video circulated online had suggested otherwise.

BizWatchNigeria checks also confirm the police report as true. The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the video as fake, false and misleading.

He stated that the mischief-makers were responsible for such misinformation with the intent to destabilize. the security network within Lagos State

The police spokesman further stated that the video was old footage from the protest held in October.

He asked the general public to disregard the video while urging all to remain calm and go about their daily activities.

He stressed that the police will work within the confines of the law to deal decisively with perpetrators of lawless acts that could cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.