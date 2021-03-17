fbpx
There Is No Halfway To Admission – JAMB

There Is No Halfway To Admission – JAMB

March 17, 2021
The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) urged Nigerians to desist from giving anyone – whether they are a staff of the Board or not – a bribe.

This comes after the education body exposed two members of staff that extorted UTME candidates.

The staff involved in the extortion are Andy Okoro – received the sum of N500,000 from the parents of four candidates – and Gambo Abba – a recipient of part of the graft.

According to JAMB’s registrar Ishaq Oloyede, the board was alerted to the shakedown by a parent who had been a victim of the exaction.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Gunmen Invade Yobe LGA, Destroys School, Health Centre

Following the notice, the board began a probe into the allegation. Oloyede took this moment to advise parents against bribing anyone, and that anyone who demands money should be reported to the Board.

He said, “What is happening now is that people know those that will be admitted, because they know by the automation this person could be admitted, and they now go and be extorting the parents of those that have already been slated for admission.

“We need to let the public know that there is no halfway to admission. Nobody should bribe or give any amount to anybody whether they are JAMB staff or they are not JAMB staff. Anybody who solicit money from any parent, the parent should inform the Board.”

