There Is No Accountability Of Money Spent, Received In Lagos – LP’s Candidate

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos state, has slammed the Lagos state government on Monday for running an opaque financial system.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour stated that there is no accountability to the people of the state in how tax revenues are spent.

In next year’s elections, Mr Rhodes-Vivour is expected to face incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party candidate Olajide Adediran.

“The entire financial system is opaque,” Mr Rhodes-Vivour said on Monday.

“You have systems where there is complete shams and frauds from the dredging of our waterways . . . we are in Isheri now, the place is already starting to get flooded; Ogun River is already flooding this place. Embankments and proper dredging could have been done.

“You will find that in the budgets, monies would have been allocated for these things, and you will find that it is allocated at three times the price that will actually get the work done. But these things are not done.

“And the people cannot even attack the finances of the state, because it is not opaque and it is not transparent.

“And in a state that generates so much money from its people and takes so much pride in the revenue that it generates, there must be social contract and accountability. And that is currently lacking in Lagos state.”

Mr Rhodes-Vivour also discussed his plans to reduce traffic and flooding in Lagos state.