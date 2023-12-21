The Yemisi Shyllon Museum Of Art Elevates The Virtual Art Experience Through Google Art Camera

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art, Pan-Atlantic University, following a successful partnership with Google Arts and Culture to launch a virtual Pocket Gallery is delighted to announce that she is now capturing over 100 works from her collection with the Google Art Camera.

The Google Art Camera is a robotic camera, custom-built for precision and efficiency, designed to capture gigapixel images at an unprecedented speed, ensuring the highest quality representation of each artwork’s intricate details. The camera meticulously captures hundreds of high-resolution close-ups, providing an immersive and unparalleled viewing experience for art enthusiasts and scholars alike.

The objective of implementing the Google Art Camera is to extend the reach of the museum’s collection to a wide audience. The museum aims to engage art enthusiasts who may not have the opportunity to visit the physical space, allowing them to explore and appreciate the masterpieces in our collection with unprecedented detail and clarity.

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art’s virtual platform will offer a dynamic and interactive space for researchers, and students who wish to explore our extensive collection, enabling them to zoom in on the finest details of each artwork and gain valuable insights. As a university museum, we believe that art should be accessible to everyone, regardless of location, and this technological enhancement aligns perfectly with that vision.